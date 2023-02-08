Kiara Advani’s nude dewy bridal makeup sets new beauty standards for all brides-to-be; Check out

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have tied the knot today, February 7, and have united for life. These two tied the knot in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of their family and close friends. The couple had arrived in Jaisalmer on February 5th itself and since then their pre-wedding festivities had begun. Ever since the staff members of Suryagarh Palace confirmed that the lovebirds are finally married, fans have been eagerly waiting for the pictures and now that it is out, we bet no one can stop looking at how gorgeous the couple looked. Well, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress looked angelic in her bridal attire so we decided to decode her bridal makeup for those who wish to take cues from her simple look. Kiara Advani’s bridal makeup

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her big day. Indeed she made for one stunning bride. Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand looked nothing less than an Indian prince. Kiara opted for a baby Pink lehenga while Sid looked handsome in an off-white coloured sherwani with golden embroidery on it. Talking about the bridal makeup, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress did not go overboard. She had a very modern-day approach to her look and broke the norms of a traditional bride wearing heavy and loud makeup. Kiara was an example of a bride who needs only happiness for her glow and not makeup. The actress went for a monochromatic look for her eyes and lips. Matte skin with a little tint of bronzer and highlighter, nude eyeshadow, and nude lips finishing off with mascara made her look angelic and we bet it would be difficult to take your eyes off her just like her hubby Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Delhi reception After a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, according to reports in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding celebration are not getting over anytime soon. It is reported that the couple will be hosting two receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. The reports further state that the newlyweds will be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet and will be heading straight to Sidharth’s Delhi residence. The couple will host a reception on February 9 in Delhi. On Feb 10, Sid-Kiara will be back in Mumbai. Earlier reports stated that the Shershaah couple will host the Mumbai reception on February 12 and invite the media as well.

