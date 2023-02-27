Kiara Advani’s PIC with her bridesmaids Ishita Advani and Anissa Malhotra Jain goes VIRAL

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are hands down, one of the most adored couples in B-Town. After keeping their relationship hush-hush for a few years, they finally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, in the presence of their families and close friends. Only a select few celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Isha Ambani, and others attended Sid and Kiara’s Jaisalmer wedding. Now, an unseen picture from Kiara and Sidharth’s Jaisalmer wedding is going viral on Instagram, and it shows Kiara posing with her bridesmaids Ishita Advani and Anissa Malhotra.

Kiara’s sister Ishita Advani , and Anissa Malhotra made for gorgeous bridesmaids and posed along with the bride in a picture that is now going viral on Instagram. The picture seems to have been clicked at a corridor, and it shows Kiara in the centre, with mom-to-be Anissa Malhotra, and Ishita Advani posing on either side. While Kiara looks radiant in an ombre pink bridal lehenga from Manish Malhotra, Anissa exudes elegance in a golden lehenga, and statement emerald neckpiece. Kiara’s sister Ishita also looked gorgeous in a silver lehenga. The joy on Kiara’s face is unmissable! Check out the picture below.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding pictures

On February 7, newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara posted a series of pictures from their wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, and wrote, ““Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and many other Bollywood celebrities congratulated the newlyweds. Post that, they also shared a number of pictures from their mehendi ceremony.

The couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry, and it was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and others.