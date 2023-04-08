Kiara Advani’s PICS in red cutout gown at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 get a quick reaction from Sidharth Malhotra

Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 took place last night at JW Marriott, Mumbai. The who’s who of Bollywood such as Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Govinda, and many other celebs came under one roof and brought their fashion A-game to the pink carpet at the event. Kiara Advani made heads turn as she arrived in an Aadnevik one-shoulder red gown with cutouts. Now, the actress has dropped some glamorous pictures of herself from last night, and she looks oh-so-gorgeous! Fans noticed that Sidharth Malhotra was among the first ones to like her post on Instagram.

Sidharth Malhotra ‘likes’ Kiara Advani’s sultry pictures in red gown worn at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2

Kiara Advani dropped a series of glamorous pictures of her look from last night. In the pictures, Kiara looks breathtaking in a draped cut-out one-shoulder gown that had a thigh-high slit. The actress flaunted her midriff, and the outfit’s silhouette looked extremely flattering on her. She paired the red dress with strappy footwear and tied her hair back in a bun. She posted the pictures along with a red heart and fire emoji in the caption. Sidharth Malhotra was left impressed with Kiara’s stunning look, and fans noticed that he was among the first few people to hit ‘like’ on his wifey’s pictures.

“20 Secs and liked by Sid,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Sid was waiting for the post.” A third comment read, “Sidharth liking the pics within secs Same man...” Kiara’s fans gushed over her beauty, and while one fan commented, “Red makes you more attractive,” another one wrote, “It's Ki's Era!” Rakul Preet Singh also dropped a fire emoji on Kiara’s Instagram post. Check it out below!

On the work front, Kiara Advani will soon be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will also be seen in Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan.

