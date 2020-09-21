Kiara Advani's post for her sibling is all about sisterhood: Everything's better when your sister is with you

Kiara Advani took to social media to share gorgeous photos with her sister Ishita Advani as they spent time together amid nature. Along with it, it was her caption for her sister that left everyone awestruck.

Actress Kiara Advani has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often shares photos of chilling at home with family on social media. Recently, Kiara shared a special appreciation post for her sister Ishita Advani and left netizens in complete awe of the duo. The gorgeous star dotes on her sister and she shared proof of the same in a recent post where she was seen posing with her sister. The actress has been promoting her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani off late on social media.

However, taking a break from that, Kiara dropped pretty photos of her sister and herself on social media. In one of the photos, the Good Newwz star is seen leaning on her sister while sitting on the grass in an open area. The two siblings smiled and posed together. Kiara is seen clad in an off white tank top with a skirt while her sister was seen flaunting her casual look. In another photo, Kiara is seen clicking a perfect selfie with Ishita and the two seemed to be having a gala time in each other's company.

Kiara shared the photos and mentioned that she feels everything turns better when her sister is with her by her side. She wrote, "Everything’s better when your sister is with you."

Take a look at Kiara Advani's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in a guest appearance in Masaba Masaba and fans loved her sassiness on it. Apart from this, she will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani. The film stars Kiara as the lead along with Aditya Seal. It is helmed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar. The song Hasina Pagal Diwani has already become a hit among the fans.

