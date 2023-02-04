Kiara Advani’s RC 15 co-star Ram Charan to grace her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer? Reports

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ’s wedding day is inching closer with each passing day. As per reports, the wedding preparations have already begun in Jaisalmer. Yesterday we saw a glimpse of famous celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda heading to Rajasthan and today the gorgeous bride-to-be Kiara Advani was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport. She has finally arrived in Jaisalmer with designer Manish Malhotra. The actress was recently shooting for her upcoming Pan India film RC 15 with Ram Charan and now we hear that he will be a part of the wedding.

As per reports in India Today, sources close to the wedding have confirmed that Kiara Advani has extended an invitation to her RC 15 co-star Ram Charan. It is said that the South sensation is apparently all set to grace Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer. Ram Charan and Kiara have been praising each other ever since they worked with each other. Kiara even went on to call Charan a close friend, so it is not surprising that he has been called for the wedding. We bet fans cannot wait to see his pictures from the wedding venue.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to tie the knot on February 6 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their pre-wedding ceremonies will include sangeet, mehendi, and haldi, that will reportedly take place on February 4 and 5.

Reports claim that Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput to the wedding. The couple is expected to be a part of the grand event. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Manish, Varun Dhawan, and Ashwini Yardi might also grace Kiara and Sid's big day. Kiara's BFF Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the wedding.