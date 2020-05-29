Kiara Advani's throwback selfie with Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor reminds us of the fun days before lockdown

Kiara Advani looks pretty in a throwback picture with Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi which was taken at Neha Dhupia's baby shower.

As we are all stuck in our homes during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, it has also given us time to, spend time with our loved ones, introspect ourselves and rediscover new hobbies. Amid this, several celebrities have been going back to an old hobby which they haven’t been doing owing to their hectic schedule, be it cooking, dancing, painting etc. Among all, Kiara Advani revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching during her quarantine period and has been sharing about the same with fans on social media.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Kiara posing with her Bollywood besties at Neha Dhupia's baby shower. The selfie was taken 2 years back in the month of October when Neha Dhupia was expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi and was treated to a dreamy baby shower in Mumbai. The baby shower was attended by some of her close friends from B-town including filmmaker , Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Janhvi Kapoor, , , Kiara among others.

In this picture shared by a fan, we can see the Bollywood beauties Neha, Kiara, Sonakshi, Janhvi and Huma posing with Karan for a perfect selfie. Everyone looks stunning as they flaunt their smiles in this amazing selfie giving us major nostalgic feels. Kiara looks pretty donning a flowery top with glares on her head and is all smiles as she poses for a selfie with her Bollywood besties which reminds us of the good old times before lockdown.

Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, Kiara who was not so active on social media has been treating fans with her amazing selfies amidst the lockdown. From her no-makeup selfie to her messy hair, the actress has her selfie game on point. The actress has also dug out some old videos and photos from her childhood days and has been sharing them on her social media accounts. From doing Bharatnatyam in a Ballet dress to having water in her favourite Cinderella cup, Kiara has given a glimpse of her best and cute childhood memories to her fans. Recently, Kiara treated fans with a funny blooper video in which we get a glimpse of what went into shooting the performance in Sun Saathiya by Kiara and Varun.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current situation going on in the country.

However, a new release date of the movie shall be announced soon. Kiara will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay.

