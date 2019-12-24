Kichcha Sudeep gets the most special gift from Dabangg 3 co star Salman Khan and it will melt your heart

As Kichcha Sudeep is basking in the success of Dabangg 3, superstar Salman Khan gave the Kannada superstar a special gift.

’s Dabangg 3, one of the most anticipated movies of 2019, has undeniably taken the box office by a storm. The movie is not only winning hearts for Salman reprising the role of our favourite cop Chulbul Pandey but his animosity with Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is also grabbing the attention. To note, Sudeep plays the lead antagonist in the movie and despite playing a negative role, the actor has been winning a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics.

Interestingly, Dabangg 3 marks Kichcha Sudeep’s first collaboration with Salman Khan and he can’t stop gushing about the same. While the Pailwaan star is delighted to be a part of the movie, adding on to his joy, Salman gave him a special gift which left Sudeep overwhelmed. Sharing his emotions on Instagram, Sudeep shared a picture of himself wearing a black leather jacket with a picture of a dog imprinted on it. The picture also featured Salman Khan kissing the dog’s picture. In the caption, Sudeep stated that this jacket is very close to Salman as it has his favourite pet’s picture printed on it in its memory.

“A line SK sir said when he put this jacket on to me. "I never thought I would ever part with this jacket". He got his fav pets pic painted on this jacket in its memory. I know what it means to part with something that's deeply connected. Thank u for this luv sir,” Sudeep wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about Dabangg 3, this Prabhudheva directorial is going strong at the box office. The movie, which opened with a collection of Rs. 23 crore nett, has raked in a total of Rs. 82 crores so far and is expected to enter the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club in the first week itself.

Credits :Instagram

Read More