Kick 2: Salman Khan locks Christmas 2021 for Sajid Nadiadwala's sequel

Sajid Nadiadwala confirms Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 to be released on Christmas 2021.

fans were still rejoicing as the actor recently broke out the news of his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali releasing on Eid 2021 and now he has yet another surprise for his avid followers. As Salman announced his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the actor gave a little hint about his next venture's release in the title itself. Today, director Sajid Nadiadwala has given a thumbs up on the news and has announced that the sequel of 2014 film Kick will be releasing on Christmas 2021.

It seems like the actor has big plans for 2021. He ended 2019 with a bang as his film Dabangg 3 hit the screens on December 20. Salman is all set to rule the box office once again in 2020 with his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and now we know that we will be entertained with two other masala films from the megastar in 2021 as well. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed the news and stated that it feels that their Judwa days have returned as Sajid and Salman are reuniting after 6 long years.

Sajid is busy finishing the script of Kick 2 with writer Rajat Arora and reveals that it will flag off after Salman Khan wraps up Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Both, the director and Salman are eager to reprise the character of Devil in Kick 2. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji targetting Christmas 2021 release. Froom Jeet to Judwa to Kick, the duo has been treating the fans with blockbuster hits. Coming back to Kick 2, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing Salman's leading lady once again. However, neither the actor nor director has spilled the beans about who will be seen as the antagonist in Kick 2.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently shooting for his May 22, 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is a sequel of his 2009 film Wanted directed by Prabhudheva.

