Kick fame Arun Verma passes away at 62

Arun Verma, an actor, poet, and comedian, who appeared alongside Salman Khan in Kick (2014), died on Thursday in Bhopal. The news of his demise came as a shock to his near and dear ones and left them heartbroken. One of his close friends and fellow comedian Uday Dahia took to his social media platform to inform everyone about the sad demise of the actor. He shared a photo of late Arun Verma and penned a note in Hindi that his friend passed away in Bhopal.

Late actor Arun is survived by his parents and three siblings. His funeral was held about 4 p.m. on Thursday, and it was attended by his family and close friends. The news was confirmed by Amit Verma, his nephew to Indian Express in a chat. In a conversation, Amit informed, “Arun ji passed away at 2.00 am today, he was admitted to Peoples Hospital, Bhopal. He had a block in his brain and slowly all his organs failed, including his lungs, and finally he succumbed to kidney failure.”

Check Uday Dahiya's post:

Arun, who was 62 years old, made his acting debut in Sunny Deol's 'Dacait' (1987) and had since appeared in films such as 'Nayak' (2000), 'Prem Granth', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Khalnayak', and 'Heropanti.' He had shared screenspace with actors like Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and others. As per TOI, late Arun Verma just wrapped up Kangana Ranaut's directorial movie Tiku Weds Sheru also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur making it his final film appearance.

