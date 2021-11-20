Kick off Saturday with Vicky Kaushal jamming on Punjabi song 'Mitran Da Chalia Truck' in his car; WATCH

After a long and gruelling week, the weekend is finally here and even for our Btown stars, its time to party. And, speaking of it, Vicky Kaushal seems to have embraced party mood right in the morning as he jammed to a cute but peppy Punjabi song in his car. Known for breaking into impromptu jamming sessions in his car, Vicky often posts videos on social media where he is seen singing Punjabi singer. His latest video is bound to get you out of bed on Saturday morning.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky shared a video in which he is seen sitting in his car and jamming to a Punjabi song, Mitraan Da Chalia Truck by Surinder Kaur and Ramesh Rangila. The handsome star is seen clad in black and white checkered shirt and a white tee. He also added cool pair of black sunglasses to complete his look. The URI actor could be seen enjoying his Punjabi song jam session in his car as he kicked off the morning with a bang.

Meanwhile, rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding have been doing rounds. Reports suggest that the couple will get married in December 2021 at a resort in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the preps are underway and Katrina has apparently started fitting sessions of her wedding attire. Reportedly, the rumoured duo also has zeroed in on their home in the city that happens to make them Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's neighbours.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Mera Naam with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The film's posters were released this week and fans loved Vicky's quirky avatar.

