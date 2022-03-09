'Kickstarting promotions in style': Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon look killer ahead of Bachchhan Paandey's release

These days, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are quite busy, and why not! After all, their much-anticipated film Bachchhan Paandey is set to have its grand release on March 18. Tick tock, tick tock - with less than ten days till the film's release, the team has began promoting the Farhad Samji-directed film vigorously. Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar, the leads of the film, have been busy with promotional activities and shot numerous gorgeous pictures. Just on Tuesday too, the two stars posted a couple of beautiful pictures and we are in love!

In the pics, the duo looked absolutely killer. Akshay Kumar looked dashing in a midnight blue suit that he paired with a pair of goggles. His intense look absolutely pierced into our souls. On the other hand, Kriti absolutely looked like a doll in her short baby pink and fit her like a glove. She accessorised the look with a pearl necklace and dainty rings and left her wavy hair open. Along with the post, Kriti wrote, Bachchan & Myra! Promotions in style!! #BachchhanPaandey #HoliPeGoli 18th March 2022!! @akshaykumar @nadiadwalagrandson." As soon as the post went live, fans from all over flocked the post to express their excitement and love for the upcoming movie.

Check Kriti and Akshay's post:

To note, Bachchhan Paandey will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4. The movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead. Apart from Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay will also be seen in Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Ram Setu, Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan, Chote Miyan Bade Miyan, Oh My God 2, and Gorkha wherein he will play the role of an Indian army officer.

