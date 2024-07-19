Kill actor Raghav Juyal calls himself 'biggest example of outsider' as he counters nepotism debate; says 'can't go in complain mode'

Choreographer-actor Raghav Juyal has gained recognition for his film, Kill, after it hit the screens on July 5, 2024. The recently released film also stars Lakshya, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala.

Raghav, who is playing a ruthless character, Fani in Kill, recently spoke about his thoughts on the nepotism debate in Bollywood.

Raghav Juyal calls himself the "biggest outsider" in the film industry

In a recent interview with India Today, Raghav Juyal opened up on how he feels being an "outsider" and if this tag has ever pinched him in his journey so far.

Calling himself the "biggest example of an outsider", Raghav said that he worked hard to make his way into the industry.

"I come from Dehradun, with no connection to the industry. I am not even signed by an agency and function completely solo. I can't be going into the complaining mode or else I would be stuck there," the actor said.

Raghav said that he focuses on continuing to work, no matter if he succeeds or fails. Citing an example of sports players, the Kill actor said that they strike back even after suffering from failures. Raghav added that he wants to live his life in the same way.

Raghav acknowledges Karan Johar for backing two "newcomers"

In the same interview, Raghav Juyal requested the audience to watch his film, Kill in theatres, especially the ones criticizing filmmakers for casting only star kids. Raghav also acknowledged producer Karan Johar, who is often accused of promoting nepotism in Bollywood, saying that he has backed two "newcomers" this time.

He added that it is now important that the audience also support the movie.

Talking about the positive response to Kill, Raghav shared that the film has been running successfully in theatres solely on "word-of-mouth". He called the moment a "big achievement" for his co-star Lakshya and himself.

Kill is co-produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain.

Raghav Juyal emerged as the finalist in Zee TV's dance reality show, Dance India Dance 3. Raghav also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. His notable films include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Street Dancer 3D.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal praised Raghav Juyal for his Kill performance over one hour call; latter reveals actor kept asking him about how he ‘prepared’