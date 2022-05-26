'Kill it', is how Hrithik Roshan hyping girlfriend Saba Azad up ahead of her concert in Delhi

Hrithik Roshan and actor-singer Saba Azad have been creating a massive buzz in the town for their love affair. The couple has been said to be dating for a while now and although they have made any official statement about their relationship. Earlier today, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor gave a shout-out to his ladylove on social media for her upcoming stage show in Delhi. To note, Saba is a part of the popular electronic band Madboy/Mink which also features Imaad Shah-son of Naseruddin Shah and Saba's ex-boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the actor re-shared a video shared by the official social media handle of Madboy/Mink and wrote: "Kill it. Delhi tonite." Reports of Hrithik and Saba dating first emerged when the two were spotted by the paparazzi exiting a restaurant after a dinner date. Saba also shares a great equation with Hrithik’s entire family and even his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's Instagram story:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Hrithik and Saba made it official by making their first formal public appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The two were seen twinning in black and they also posed for photographs together. The actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also attended the party with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen next in Vikram Vedha, which is being directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and will also star Saif Ali Khan. It is a Hindi remake of the directors' own 2017 Tamil film by the same name. Next, the Jodhaa Akbar actor will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone in Fighter which is set to release in September 2023. Saba, on the other hand, will star next with Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni in the film, Minimum and is set to go on floors in June.

