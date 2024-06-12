Kill Trailer Launch: Lakshya says he never felt like ‘outsider’ in Karan Johar’s company; ‘My first film Dostana 2…’

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, Karan Johar’s production, Kill, is scheduled to release in Indian theaters on July 5, marking Lakshya's Bollywood debut. The recent release of the film's trailer has garnered significant attention for all the right reasons.

During the trailer launch event of Kill, Lakshya shared his experience of working with Karan Johar, commending him for fostering an inclusive environment and ensuring he didn't feel like an outsider. It's worth noting that Lakshya was initially slated to debut in the Dharma movie Dostana 2, which has been shelved.

Lakshya on working in Kill

Lakshya shared his experience of working on his debut film Kill, produced by Karan johar, at the trailer launch event. He said, “I never felt like an outsider in Karan's company. My first film(Dostana 2) didn't work out and they all have supported me. I am trying my best. I am grateful for what they have done. I have always felt that they have got my back.”

The actor further added, “I read the script of Kill and it all panned out very well. I never felt like an outsider. When Karan sir watched the film for the first time, Nikhil (director) and I hugged each other and felt we are home.”

Kill trailer is out

The recently released trailer for Kill depicts an intense fight for survival aboard a speeding express train. Lakshya and his girlfriend Tanya Maniktala face a terrifying attack from an armed group. The tension escalates with the arrival of Raghav Juyal, who plays the antagonist. Lakshya portrays a soldier determinedly battling to save his beloved from the bandits.

More about Kill

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill saw collaboration from co-producers Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain. The cast includes Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan. The film follows Indian army commandos Amrit and Viresh on a daring mission to rescue Amrit’s girlfriend Tulika from a moving train. They enlisted the acclaimed South Korean action choreographer Se-Yeong Oh to choreograph the intense fight sequences.

