Kill Trailer OUT: Lakshya is not 'sandharan fauji' opposite Raghav Juyal; Karan Johar-backed film promises to give you spine chills

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of blood and violence.



The highly anticipated trailer of Kill, produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, has finally been released and is making waves across the internet. Scheduled to hit the theatres on July 5, the film is garnering significant attention for its gritty narrative and intense action scenes even before its release. Starring newcomer Lakshya, alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, Kill marks a significant milestone in cinema.

Karan Johar's Kill trailer unveiled

Lionsgate released a trailer for the Hindi-language film Kill. Karan Johar also shared it on his Instagram account, captioning it with, "Once upon a bloody time...#KILLTrailer out now - link in bio! India theatrical release - 5th July. Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised."

The trailer shows an intense struggle for survival on a fast-moving express train. Lakshya Lalwani portrays a soldier who fights relentlessly to rescue his beloved from bandits.



The trailer begins with Lakshya Lalwani proposing to Tanya Maniktala aboard a train, setting the stage for a romantic moment. However, their idyllic scene is quickly shattered as a gang of thugs launches an unexpected attack on the train. They are met with a harrowing assault from the armed group. The intensity heightens with the introduction of Raghav Juyal, portraying the antagonist. As the situation escalates and Lakshya's character is pushed to his breaking point, he embarks on an unstoppable and ferocious mission to save his close ones.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer right here:

Karan Johar has recently unveiled a sequence of posters showcasing the film's protagonist Lakshya and the antagonist Raghav. Johar announced, “It’s vengeance unleashed…with these two powerhouses!!! #KILLTrailer OUT TOMORROW! India theatrical release - 5th July. Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.”

He also shared a motion poster and penned, “It’s a one-way journey to pure mayhem!!!!”

More about Kill

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, introduces Lakshya Lalwani in his first leading role, earning acclaim at renowned film festivals like TIFF and Fantastic Fest. Co-producers Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain collaborated on the project, enlisting South Korean action choreographer Se-Yeong Oh, acclaimed for his work on Snowpiercer, to craft the intense fight sequences.

Starring Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan, Kill follows Indian army commandos Amrit and Viresh as they embark on a daring mission to rescue Amrit’s girlfriend Tulika from a moving train.