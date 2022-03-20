Kim Sharma accompanies BF Leander Paes for his football match, get spotted together in the city; PICS

Ever since Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have gone official about their relationship on social media, fans have been jumping with joy. These two have been painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. Well, they are often spotted in the city together and today too Kim and Leander were spotted outside the football ground. Like every Sunday, a football match is being played by many BTown celebs and this time even Leander joined them. But what was special was Kim too accompanied him.

In the picture, we can see Kim Sharma looking stunning in all-black athleisure. She is wearing a black tee that she has paired with black shorts. Kim also paired her attire with a black cap. The actress is wearing black sunglasses and holds a coffee mug in one of her hands. Leander on the other hand is wearing white shorts and has paired with a blue jacket. He too is holding a coffee mug in one hand and is holding his football bag.

Take a look:

Last year, Kim and Leander had celebrated Christmas together. She had posted a few pics on her Instagram story that created a buzz about them. On the work front, Kim is known for her work in films including Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

