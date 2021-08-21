Kim Sharma adds fuel to ongoing romance rumours with Leander Paes with latest selfie; See PIC

Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma is well-known among her Instagram family for her travel pictures. The actor often takes to social media to share intriguing details about her whereabouts online with fans. However, in the recent past, her media appearances with former Tennis player Leander Paes has sent social media abuzz igniting romance rumours. Although, both the parties haven’t confirmed their relationship officially, however, Kim’s latest Instagram post has added fuel to the ongoing rumours.

On Friday, Kim Sharma took to Instagram to share an evening selfie online. However, the Mohabbatein actor wasn’t alone, she was accompanied by rumoured beau Leander Paes as she glowed in glee. The former Tennis player and Kim, both shared an infectious smile as the camera captured them. Previously, the duo was also spotted walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Mumbai. Prior to that, pictures of their Goa getaway also garnered umpteen attention from fans.

Take a look at Kim’s latest selfie here:

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fan army. She rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for her work in films inlcuding Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

