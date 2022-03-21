Kim Sharma and BF Leander Paes walk hand-in-hand as they get papped outside a restaurant; PICS

Lovebirds Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are often spotted together as and when they step out in the city. Ever since they made their relationship official, they have been painting the town red with love. Moreover, their loved-up pictures on social media often leave fans swooning over them. A few hours back, the couple was papped as they arrived for a Sunday night date. The couple was photographed as they walked hand-in-hand outside a posh restaurant called Mizu in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai.

The duo looked quite stylish as they dressed up for their night out. Kim was seen donning a red and black printed dress. She kept her shoulder-length hair open and opted for a simple makeup look with red lips. Leander, on the other hand, was seen donning a black shirt which he styled with a pair of dark blue denim pants. The couple smiled at the cameras while the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Take a look at Kim Sharma and Leander Paes’ pictures:

Last afternoon, Kim and Leander were spotted together as the latter arrived to play a football match with other celebrities. Kim was seen wearing a black tee that she paired with black shorts. Kim also paired her attire with a black cap. The actress was seen wearing black sunglasses as she held a coffee mug in one of her hands. Leander, on the other hand, was seen wearing white shorts which he paired with a blue jacket. He too was seen holding a coffee mug in one hand and a bag in the other.

