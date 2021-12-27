Kim Sharma and Leander Paes’ coffee date is all about love and bright smiles; See PICS

Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma is well-known among her Instagram family for her travel pictures. The actor often takes to social media to share intriguing details of her whereabouts online with fans. However, in the recent past, her media appearances with former Tennis player Leander Paes has sent social media abuzz. Just recently, the duo made their relationship Insta-official and Kim Sharma’s latest post has surely piqued the interest of her followers.

After a fun-filled Christmas celebration with their family, on Monday, December 27, the couple went on a joyful coffee date. The duo weren’t alone and were also accompanied by one of their close friends. Going by the photos, it seems that the couple had a gala time together. Taking to her instagram stories, Kim also gave a sneak peek into their special time. While in one post, Leander seems to be enjoying his coffee, in another, Kim can be seen holding her beau tight.

Take a look at their photos here:

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fan army. She rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for her work in films inlcuding Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

