Kim Sharma and Leander Paes gorge on good Thai food as they enjoy a vacation in Phuket; PICS

Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma and Indian tennis legend Leander Paes are undoubtedly one of the cutest celebrity couples. Ever since the two have gone Instagram official, fans are loving the mushy pictures that they post on their social media. Earlier it was only them being clicked in the city when fans got to see them together, but now Kim often shares lovely pictures of her with Leander and they are too cute to handle. The couple is currently spending some happy time in Phuket and is keeping their followers posted with lovely photos from their holiday.

Kim Sharma again treated her followers with her photo with Leander Paes from Phuket, in her Instagram story. She shared a string of photos from her holiday. The first photo had her thank the hotel for a warm welcome as they were welcomed with delicious macaroons and a frame having a photo of the beautiful couple. She then shared a photo of a plate of Sushi that the couple relished on. In her last story, she shared a photo of her and Leander with a wide spread of Thai dishes. She captioned her story as, “16 sets of Salad” with laughing emoticons as she tagged her beau. The couple looked happy in the photos as they enjoyed their meal.

Have a look at the photos shared by Kim Sharma:

The latest update on the couple is Kim & Leander Paes being blessed by their respective parents. A source close to Paes informed Pinkvilla that Leander's parents & Kim's parents visited Mumbai recently and were discussing 'court marriage' at Kim's Bandra residence. Last year, the couple flew to Kolkata to meet Leander Paes’ parents and were later joined by Kim's parents too. It was the couple's idea to celebrate the New Year together and this only means that both of them are serious to take their relationship to the next level.

Kim Sharma was last seen on the silver screen back in 2010. Leander Paes was seen in the Nitish Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s documentary series Break Point, based on the relationship of the tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes.

