Kim Sharma and Leander Paes look dreamy in traditional attires as they hold each other close; See PICS

Kim Sharma who rose to fame with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, is popular among her fans for her beautiful pictures on social media. She shares a sneak peek of her life every now and then. The actress often shares pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes and some of them are unmissable. Recently, the 42-year-old actress took the opportunity to take the internet by storm with her traditional looks. Leander Paes too joined her for the photos and their fans cannot stop gushing over them.

In the photos, Kim was seen wearing a beautiful orange lehenga and she looked every inch beautiful. Her subtle make-up and bright smile were adding to her charm. Leander wore a white sherwani set and matched the color of his turban with Kim’s lehenga. In one of the photos, the former tennis player held Kim close as they smiled for the camera. The duo looked so happy together. While sharing the photos, Kim wrote, “Wedding fun,” hinting that they have attended a wedding together. Their fans too showered love on them as soon as the pictures went out in the public domain.

See Kim’s post here:

Last month, Kim and Leander went to The Disney Magic Kingdom Park and shared some sweet photos from their trip on ‘gram. The photos shared by Kim featured some quirky moments outside the Disney castle, a video of the Disney parade, etc. The post also had a few pics of Leander and Kim together enjoying the vacation.

On the work front, Kim is known for her work in films including Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010.

