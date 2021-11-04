Kim Sharma and Leander Paes make for a lovely couple as they celebrate Diwali; PIC

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 03:40 PM IST  |  56.1K
   
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes make for a lovely couple as they celebrate Diwali; PIC
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes make for a lovely couple as they celebrate Diwali; PIC
Advertisement

The tinselvile has witnessed several couples of the years who tend to make the headlines with their mushy romance. Amid this, a new couple in the town has been grabbing a lot of attention of late. We are talking about tennis legend Leander Paes and actress Kim Sharma. The two have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now and seem to be going strong with their relationship. In fact, their frequent outings and mushy posts also speak volumes about Leander and Kim’s love affair.

And while the nation is taken over by the festive vibe for Diwali, Kim took the social media by a storm as she shared a beautiful pic with her rumoured beau. In the pic, the rumoured couple was seen celebrating Diwali together in a simple way. In fact, Kim and Leander were seen opting for a traditional outfit and made for a lovely couple. While the tennis star wore a white kurta pyjama, Kim looked stunning in a yellow coloured lehenga. They were seen posing hands in hands and struck a perfect pose with their pet dog. Kim captioned the image as, “Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you’re happy healthy always. Love and light”.

Take a look at Kim Sharma’s post:

Earlier, Kim had apparently made their relationship Insta official as she had shared a cute pic with her rumoured beau. In the picture, we can see Kim wearing a pretty white dress with a brown belt with Leander who is not looking into the camera but looking at her lady love and smiling. The actress captioned this image with an evil eye emoji and a kissing couple emoji.

Also Read: Kim Sharma adds fuel to ongoing romance rumours with Leander Paes in latest selfie; See PIC

Advertisement

Credits: kim sharma instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

₹1,799.00
₹2,190.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & Spo2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor & 5 Atm Water Resistance(sandy Cream)

Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watc...

₹3,499.00
₹7,990.00 (56%)
 Buy Now
Redmi Note 10s (deep Sea Blue, 6gb Ram, 64gb Storage) -super Amoled Display | 64 Mp Quad Camera | Alexa Built In

Redmi Note 10s (deep Sea Blue, 6gb Ram, 64gb Storage) -super Amoled Display | 64...

₹14,499.00
₹16,999.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
View All