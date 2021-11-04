Kim Sharma and Leander Paes make for a lovely couple as they celebrate Diwali; PIC

The tinselvile has witnessed several couples of the years who tend to make the headlines with their mushy romance. Amid this, a new couple in the town has been grabbing a lot of attention of late. We are talking about tennis legend Leander Paes and actress Kim Sharma. The two have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now and seem to be going strong with their relationship. In fact, their frequent outings and mushy posts also speak volumes about Leander and Kim’s love affair.

And while the nation is taken over by the festive vibe for Diwali, Kim took the social media by a storm as she shared a beautiful pic with her rumoured beau. In the pic, the rumoured couple was seen celebrating Diwali together in a simple way. In fact, Kim and Leander were seen opting for a traditional outfit and made for a lovely couple. While the tennis star wore a white kurta pyjama, Kim looked stunning in a yellow coloured lehenga. They were seen posing hands in hands and struck a perfect pose with their pet dog. Kim captioned the image as, “Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you’re happy healthy always. Love and light”.

Take a look at Kim Sharma’s post:

Earlier, Kim had apparently made their relationship Insta official as she had shared a cute pic with her rumoured beau. In the picture, we can see Kim wearing a pretty white dress with a brown belt with Leander who is not looking into the camera but looking at her lady love and smiling. The actress captioned this image with an evil eye emoji and a kissing couple emoji.

Also Read: Kim Sharma adds fuel to ongoing romance rumours with Leander Paes in latest selfie; See PIC