Kim Sharma celebrates 'soulmate' Leander Paes' birthday with cakes, kisses and more; PHOTOS

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are the new ‘it’ couple of the town. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and is going strong with their relationship. In fact, Kim, who is quite active on social media, often shares mushy pics with her main man as they paint the town red with their romance. So, as Leander Paes turned 49 today, Kim made sure to make him feel special and penned a sweet note for the tennis star on social media which was all about love and best wishes.

The actress shares stunning pics of Leander on her Instagram along with some of their love-filled pics. In the caption, Kim wrote, “Happy happy birthday to My Sexy, Cool, Funny, Kind, Loving, Disney loving, Handsome, Irresistible, Goofy, Soulmate. #49 never looked this good baby. I love you. May all my wishes for you come true Leo”. Besides, Kim also gave a glimpse of Leander’s midnight birthday celebrations. In the pics, Leander looked dapper in his all black outfit while Kim made a statement in her golden and black outfit.

Take a look at Kim Sharma’s post for Leander Paes’ birthday:

Check out inside pics from Leander Paes’ birthday celebrations:

Earlier, Leander had shared a special post for his lady love on their first anniversary along with a beautiful pic with Kim. He wrote, “Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through Life's learnings together every day. You had me at Hello!”. Meanwhile, there is a buzz about Leander Paes and Kim Sharma’s wedding. A source close to Paes exclusively told Pinkvilla that the tennis star’s parents & Kim Sharma's parents visited Mumbai recently and they were discussing 'court marriage' at the actress’ Bandra residence.

