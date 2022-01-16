Kim Sharma enjoys ‘Disney Day’ with rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes; See PICS

Kim Sharma who rose to fame with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, is popular among her fans for her beautiful pictures on social media. She shares a sneak peek of her life every now and then. The actress often travels a lot and shares some unmissable pictures from her vacations. This time the 41-year-old actress is vacationing at the famous tourist spot- The Disney Magic Kingdom Park. She took to her Instagram to share some fun photos with her fans from her fun day out with her rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes.

The photos shared by Kim featured some quirky moments outside the Disney castle, a video of the Disney parade, etc. The post also had a few pics of Leander and Kim together enjoying the vacation. The photographs looked surreal and amazing. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Disney Day @leanderpaes” along with a few emoticons. As soon as she shared the photos, her fans started pouring love into the comment section. A fan wrote, “Always favourite.” Another wrote, “You are the cutest.” They also poured heart emojis in comments.

See Kim’s post here:

Last year, Kim and Leander had celebrated Christmas together. She had posted a few pics on her Instagram story that created a buzz about them. On the work front, Kim is known for her work in films including Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

