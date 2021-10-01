Kim Sharma enjoys rumoured beau Leander Paes’ sports docu series Break Point

It has been a while since there are rumours about Kim Sharma and Leander Paes’ love affair. The duo is said to be dating each other for a while and they are going strong with their relationship. Although neither the Mohabbatein actress nor the tennis legend had made their relationship official, but their frequent outings and mushy social media posts speak volumes about their love affair. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kim’s recent Instagram post is making the headlines once again as it is related to her rumoured beau Leander.

To note, Leander has been making the headlines for his recently released sports docu series Break Point which will chronicle his iconic on-court partnership between Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. Break Point is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Taking to her Instagram story, Kim shared a pic of wherein she was seen enjoying watching Break Point at her residence. She had shared a pic of Leander Paes from the sports docu series and this did prove her love for the tennis legend. This isn't all. As per a report in TOI, Kim and Leander were also seen enjoying a dinner date together in Mumbai last night

Take a look at Kim Sharma’s post for Leander Paes’ Break Point:

Meanwhile, recently, Leander also got candid sport and revealed that he was never fond of tennis. Talking about it, Leander stated, “Tennis happened by luck. I am not a very talented Tennis player and Tennis is just the vehicle I chose to emulate my father. But tennis was not the obvious choice. Even today, it’s not my number one sport, football (soccer) is”.