Kim Sharma enters 42 with ‘best person’ Leander Paes, shares birthday PICS from the Bahamas

Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma turned 42 yesterday. Social media handles were flooded with birthday greetings for the actress from fans and the Bollywood industry. However, the wish that caught everyone’s attention was from her love Leander Paes. The tennis player took to his Instagram handle and shared some dreamy pictures with Kim. In one of the photographs, the couple was seen staring into each other’s eyes. While in the other one, Kim was seen posing for the camera with balloons in the background. Sharing the pictures, Paes penned a heartfelt wish for his ladylove. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling, Kim Sharma. My wish for you is a year as magical as you.”

And now, on Sunday, the actress took to her social media handle and shared two pictures from an exotic location as she entered 42. Kim set the temperatures soaring as she hit the beach and posed for some sizzling photos. Sharing them, Kim said that it was her best day with the best person in the Bahamas and tagged Leander Paes in the post. “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far ! Happy birthday to me.” She gave the pictures credits to her boyfriend Paes. The actress’ post captivated her fans’ hearts and they flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Kim rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for her work in films including Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more.

