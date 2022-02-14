Kim Sharma expresses gratitude as she wishes beau Leander Paes on Valentine’s Day with a sweet post

The day of love is here, and social media is filled mushy love, wishes, and PDA. Like everyone else, celebrities from Bollywood are also celebrating Valentine’s Day with joy and fervour as they express love for their special ones. From newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s heartwarming posts for each other, to to-be-weds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s goofy picture, there are different shades of love and adoration on Instagram today. Joining them is another popular couple, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes, as they former wished her beau with a sweet post a few moments back.

Some time back, Kim took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture in which Leander and she can be seen standing close to each other. Kim can be seen holding a bouquet of roses in her hands while Leander is seen holding her from behind. The lovebirds can be seen flashing a warm smile as they pose for the picture at Rambagh Palace. Sharing the photo on the ‘gram, Kim wrote a sweet caption to wish her beau on Valentine’s Day as well. She wrote, “Roses are red, violets are blue, everyday I thank Jesus for giving me You ! (laughing emoji) Happy V day baby (red rose emoji)”.

Take a look:

Kim and Leander have been dating each other for quite a few years now, and the couple made their relationship official not too long ago. Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma has not been a part of showbiz in recent years but she maintains quite an active presence on social media, where she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life alike. Former tennis player Leander Paes often features on Kim’s Instagram space, as the latter shares loved-up pictures of the two. Well, today was no different. Netizens showered Kim’s post with likes and comments as soon as she shared it.

ALSO READ: Leander Paes turns muse for ladylove Kim Sharma in THIS photo