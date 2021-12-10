Kim Sharma feels ‘blessed’ as she visits Golden Temple with beau Leander Paes; PHOTOSKim Sharma feels ‘blessed

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are one of the cutest couples on the block. The couple who were rumoured to be dating for a long time now recently went official. Kim is well-known amongst her followers for her travel pictures. She often takes to her social media to share her amazing travel pictures. Today yet again the actress shared some amazing pictures of her with beau Leander as they channelled their inner spiritual side and sought blessings of Wahe Guru at the Golden Temple.

Kim Sharma shared a couple of pictures as she posed in front of the Golden Temple. The actress can be seen in an all-white attire. She wore an off-white kurta over white leggings and paired it with a white dupatta. She even wore a white sweater and took a beige coloured shawl that had red design over it. She wrapped a light brown stole around her neck and covered her head. In the next picture, she posed with Leander Paes who was dressed in a yellow kurta, white pyjama and paired it with a brown Nehru Jacket. Sharing these pictures Kim wrote, “I haven’t felt the same anywhere else yet. Blessed always to go back to the Golden Temple. Wahe guru.”

Take a look:

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the entertainment industry for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fans. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

