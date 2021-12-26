Kim Sharma, Leander Paes are 'couple goals on Christmas' as they dive deep into each others' eyes; PIC

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples on the block. Ever since the two have gone Instagram official, fans are loving the mushy pictures that they post on their social media. Earlier it was only their spottings in the city that fans got to see them together, but now Kim often shares lovely pictures of her with Leander and they are too cute to handle. Even today, Kim shared a picture of them looking into each other’s eyes and fans are going gaga over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle Kim Sharma shared a picture of her looking into the eyes of Leander Paes. Both look lost in each other’s eyes and it is truly a mesmerizing sight for all their fans. Kim and Leander are setting couple goals with this picture and indeed it looks like it was a Merry Christmas for them. Kim is wearing a white dress with patterns on it whereas, Leander is wearing a tee with orange and blue bands on it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the entertainment industry for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fans. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

Talking about Leander Paes, he was last seen in a docu series titled Break Point. This show gives a glimpse of the story of the breakup of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. Break Point was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Break Point was a seven-part series and it was released on Zee 5.

