Kim Sharma looks every bit ethereal as she turns muse for beau Leander Paes; PICS

Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma is well-known among her Instagram family for her travel pictures. The actor often takes to social media to share intriguing details of her whereabouts online with fans. However, in the recent past, her media appearances with former Tennis player Leander Paes has sent social media abuzz. Just recently, the duo went Insta-official and Kim Sharma’s latest post has surely piqued the interest of her followers.

In the photo, the Mohabbatein actor looks ethereal in a Maroon indo-western ensemble. With a floral belt cinched at her waist, her look is completed with matching sharara pants. Opting for the minimal approach, Kim used no accessories and dewy makeup to complete her look. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open only accentuate the elegance of her photos. While sharing the pictures online, Kim Sharma credited beau Leander Paes for clicking her.

Take a look at it below:

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fan army. She rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for her work in films inlcuding Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

