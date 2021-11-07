Kim Sharma shares a mushy picture with Leander Paes and it is all things love

Recently Kim Sharma and Leander Paes made headlines on Diwali as the actress took to her social media handle and shared a beautiful pic with her rumoured boyfriend to extend wishes to her fans. In the pic, the rumoured couple was seen celebrating the festival of lights together. Kim and Leander opted for a traditional outfit and made for a lovely couple. The two have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now and seem to be going strong with their relationship. In fact, their frequent outings and mushy posts also speak volumes about their alleged love affair. Now, on Saturday, Kim once again took to her Instagram handle and shared a loved-up picture with Paes.

In the adorable photograph, Kim can be seen dressed in a white shirt with pink stripes on it, while Leander is seen sporting a white polo t-shirt. In the snap, the two are looking into each other’s eyes and smiling their hearts out. The new picture of rumoured couple is surely all things love. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kim dropped an eye-heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the limelight, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fan army. Kim rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for her work in films inlcuding Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010.

