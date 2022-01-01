Kim Sharma walks into 2022 with Leander Paes, twins in white for New Year celebration in candid PICS

After witnessing a difficult time for two years now owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, each one of us is just hoping for the new year to be safe and healthy. Amid this, celebs have also been sharing beautiful pics from their new year celebrations which are a treat for the fans. Joining them, Kim Sharma has taken the social media by a storm as she shared beautiful pics of herself with beau Leander Peas with a sweet New Year wish.

For the uninitiated, Kim is said to be dating the legendary tennis player for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. And while she is often seen painting the town red with her love filled pics with Leander, keeping up with the trajectory, Kim has shared new pics with her beau as they welcomed 2022 together. In the pics, Kim and Leander were seen twinning in white and walking hand in hand sharing a hearty laugh. These candid pics indeed spoke volumes about their relationship. Kim captioned the post as, “Walking into #2022 like (couple emoticon). Happy new year to all you lovelies. I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light. Thank you for all your love. @leanderpaes”.

Take a look at Kim Sharma’s post:

Earlier, the lovebirds had treated the fans with adorable pics from the Christmas celebrations with their families. In fact, it was a double celebration for Kim Sharma as her parents as their wedding anniversary falls on the special occasion of Christmas.