Kind & Sweet: Sonu Sood says IT officials acknowledged and appreciated his work

Last week, Sonu Sood’s house was raided by the Income Tax department. Sood, in a recent chat with a leading daily, gave details about what happened at his Mumbai home during the raid. The actor also added that the officials acknowledged and appreciated his work.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Sonu Sood said his elder son was travelling and his younger son got stuck in the house for several days as the officials were on the duty. “I am a very good host. I welcomed them home and made sure they were comfortable and were taken care of. I told them that since they were going to be our guests for the next three-four days, I would like to make this a special experience for them. I told them, ‘You might be doing so many raids through the year, but at the time of leaving my place, you will say that this was the best experience so far.’ So, after four days, I asked them the question, and they admitted to this being their best experience so far. And I said that it will remain the best ever. When they left, I said, ‘I am going to miss you,’ and we all had a good laugh,” the actor said.

The Simmba actor said that the officials also acknowledged and appreciated his work and said, ‘We know the kind of work that you have been doing. It is phenomenal.’ The actor called them kind and sweet. He further informed that the officials went on to see his emails and messages, while there were people standing in front of his house and spending nights there waiting for him to come out. Sood added that this gesture showed how much trust they have in him.

“During these three-four days of inquiry, these officials would ask for documents, and we would provide them. This used to go on the whole day, from early morning till the night. They were making sure everything was in place,” said Sood.