King Uncle's Pooja Ruparel reveals Hrithik Roshan wasn’t favored as AD; says THIS about Jackie, Tiger Shroff

If you’re a true Bollywood buff, you must remember 1993’s release, King Uncle. The film starred Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagma, Anu Aggarwal, Nivedita Joshi, Paresh Rawal amongst others. If we speak about behind the camera team, the film had today’s superstar Hrithik Roshan as an assistant director on the film, while father Jackie would often take little Tiger Shroff to the sets. In a recent interview, Pooja Ruparel who was also seen in a significant role in the film shared some interesting anecdotes while working on the film.

Pooja Ruparel on Hrithik Roshan being an AD on King Uncle

Bollywood actress Pooja Ruparel who is recognized for her role as Chutki in the cult classic, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was seen in an important role in Rakesh Roshan’s directorial King Uncle. In a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, the actress recalled some fascinating anecdotes while working on the film.

The actress, in the interview, shared that Hrithik Roshan, who was an assistant director on the film, did not receive any favorable treatment on the sets. He rather stayed with other assistant directors in a separate hotel. Heaping praises on the director, she asserted that Rakesh Roshan taught his son really well. “He was learning everything. He used to dance so well. He was very quiet. He was a great dancer even then. I once saw him dance on the set and I was like, ‘Wow, kya break dance karte hai (Wow, he does a superb break-dance), she reminisced.”

Pooja Ruparel reveals Jackie Shroff would bring tiny Tiger Shroff to the sets

In addition to this, she also spoke about Jackie Shroff, the lead actor of the film. She shared how he would often bring his toddler son, Tiger Shroff to the film’s set. She recalled, at that point in time, Tiger was just two-three years old. According to her, the Ganapath actor was a tiny baby who was learning his first words. Calling him the ‘world’s most beautiful child’, she shared that Jackie Shroff used to make him learn funny words and take him to a room where his voice would echo and would get to speak those words. “It was very hilarious. Jackie was a prankster on the set,” she shared.

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's Workfront

While Tiger Shroff had a recent release, Ganapath: A Hero is Born co-starring, Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his forthcoming, Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

Tiger and Hrithik have shared screen space in 2019 in YRF’s Spy Universe, War.

ALSO READ: ‘He has relentless approach’: Ganapath star Tiger Shroff heaps praises on Amitabh Bachchan