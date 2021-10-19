Kiran Gosavi, man who clicked selfie with Aryan Khan lands in soup; Pune police arrests his Asst

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines ever since the star kid has been taken under NCB custody on October 2. In the recent court hearing, the court has reserved its order till October 20 in the drug case. This means that Aryan will have to continue to remain in judicial custody till then. The latest reports are that the Pune City Police on Monday arrested Kiran Gosavi’s assistant Sherbano Qureshi in connection with a job fraud case. Kiran is the same man whose selfie with Aryan has gone viral on social media.

The day Aryan Khan was arrested, a selfie had surfaced on the internet and within no time it went viral. The guy who had clicked the selfie was Kiran Gosavi. He had made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons then and once again he is back in the headlines for yet another wrong reason. On October 14, City police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that the lookout notice was issued for Kiran Gosavi on Wednesday which bars him from going outside the country. Gosavi was the witness in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Maharashtra: A case of fraud registered at Kelwa Police station in Palghar against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in drugs-on-cruise matter.



He had allegedly duped lakhs of Rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

NCP minister Nawab Malik had earlier raised objections to Gosavi’s presence at the NCB office after Aryan Khan’s arrest. Meanwhile, the NCB had clarified that Gosavi was not an officer or employee of the agency.