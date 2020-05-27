Kiran Kumar tests COVID 19 negative after being diagnosed 2 weeks ago; Continues to be home quarantined

Reportedly, Kiran Kumar has tested negative for COVID 19 after 2 weeks of being diagnosed with the virus. The actor continues to be home quarantined and is reportedly much better.

It has been almost 3 months since the nation has been on lockdown due to the COVID 19 outbreak and the cases are on a rise. With the total Coronavirus cases in India reaching 1.5 Lakhs, India continues to try its best to battle the deadly virus. Recently, in Bollywood, Dhadkan actor Kiran Kumar was diagnosed with Coronavirus on May 14. Since then, he was staying at home on a different floor and was self quarantined. Now, as per the latest update, Kiran Kumar has tested negative for COVID 19.

As per latest reports, the 74-year old actor continues to be home quarantined at his residence in Mumbai and is taking all proper precautions. Reportedly, he is doing much better and is staying on a different floor in his house. As per the previous reports, the actor showed no symptoms like fever, cough and more. When the actor tested positive, he mentioned that he is asymptomatic. He said, “I am asymptomatic positive. On May 14, I had gotten myself tested, and it turned out in the report that I had COVID 19. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough. I am fine and have self quarantined at home. It has been ten days, and I haven’t developed any symptoms.”

Also Read|Dhadkan actor Kiran Kumar tests positive of COVID 19

Recently, in Bollywood, filmmaker ’s 2 house helps tested COVID 19 positive after which his mom, Hiroo Johar underwent a sanitisation process at home and the video of the same went viral. The filmmaker himself informed everyone on social media and shared that all of his family members were tested negative. On the other hand, film producer Boney Kapoor’s house help also tested positive for Coronavirus and was quarantined immediately. Janhvi Kapoor shared her father’s statement and revealed that she, Khushi and Boney are safe and are staying at home. As the COVID 19 crisis worsens, there has been a spike in the number of cases recently due to the ease in lockdown restrictions.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×