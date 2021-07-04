Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan keep their promise to friend Amin Hajee despite divorce announcement, Here’s how

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s close friend Amin Hajee who was also the best man at the couple’s wedding 15 years ago has spoken about their divorce.

Close friend Amin Hajee worked with and Kiran Rao in the movie Lagaan. He was also the best man at their wedding, 15 years back. Amin Hajee opened up on the duo’s divorce announcement and said as soon as he and his wife Charlotte got to know about their separation, they were the ones who needed to be consoled. In an interview with Times of India, Hajee said, “The two of us did speak to them but it was more of a conclusion from their side and we needed to absorb that.” Amin said that when the couple broke the news to him and his wife, instead of them consoling Aamir and Kiran, they were the ones consoling them.

He further informed that the duo is currently in Kargil for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha and that Kiran sent him a photograph with Aamir and Azad together. “They assured us that while the official status changed they would continue to meet each other and nothing changes between them. And I am glad they are keeping their promise,” Amin said. Aamir Khan and Rao tied the knot in the year 2005. The couple announced the birth of their son Azad in 2011. However, the duo today announced the news of their separation.

Aamir and Kiran confirmed the same in a statement. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

“We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir,” the statement further read.

Credits :Times of India

