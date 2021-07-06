Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets papped in the city with her boyfriend; WATCH

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently was spotted with her boyfriend in Mumbai, watch the duo below.

’s daughter Ira recently got papped by the Mumbai media as she stepped out for a stroll with her boyfriend. Ira could be seen wearing a white crop top and a printed long skirt along with a black shrug and a face mask, her boyfriend, on the other hand, kept it cool in a sleeveless T-shirt and a pair of shorts with a sling bag and flip flops.

The duo didn’t utter a word as photographers followed the two on a busy Mumbai street. You can see a glimpse of the duo getting papped here. Ira’s outing with her mystery man comes days after her father Aamir Khan announced his divorce from her stepmom, Kiran Rao. If you missed it, over the weekend, the couple announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. The couple got married in 2005 and welcomed their first child Azad in 2011. They had met on the sets of Lagaan. The actor has been trending on social media after he announced his separation. The duo released a public statement on social handles. The duo later also shared a video, where they addressed their split in detail.

In the video, Kiran is seen sitting next to Aamir and the actor says, “We know you are sad, shocked and unhappy from the news. But we just want to tell you that we are still one family. Our relation may have changed but we will remain together. Paani Foundation is like our child just as Azad.” He further urged his fans to pray for their happiness. To note, the couple has described their divorce as the start of a "new journey".

