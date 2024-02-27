Kiran Rao on working around her divorce from Aamir Khan so that it doesn't traumatize their son Azad Rao Khan

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao ended their 16-year marriage in 2021 as they announced their divorce. The ex-couple didn't talk about it much earlier but now during the media interactions for their upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, they have been speaking about their divorce and how they are continuing to be friendly with each other.

Aamir and Kiran have a 12-year-old son named Azad Rao Khan. Kiran mentioned that she and Aamir handled their divorce in a manner that wouldn't cause any trauma to their young child.

Kiran Rao on not wanting her divorce from Aamir Khan to traumatize Azad Rao Khan

During an interview with DNA India, Kiran Rao spoke about how she and Aamir Khan have managed to be cordial with each other post-divorce. She also opened up about their attempt to work around their divorce in a way that doesn't traumatize their son Azad Rao Khan.

“For me, it’s been quite easy at some level to manage the separation of having both personal relationship that is no longer marriage as well as professional. We decided that we wanted to change the definition of our relationship and end the social contract. We worked at it in a smooth way because we were conscious that Azaad should not be, in any way, traumatized by this public breakup.” she said.

Advertisement

The filmmaker also said that going through separation amid the pandemic helped them. “We were lucky that it happened during Covid and we were living in the same house and our life didn’t change that much in a physical way. We spent much more time together as a result of Covid. It was quite smooth and I continue to value our ability to work together and professionally rely on each other,” she added.

Aamir Khan on asking for feedback from Kiran Rao post-divorce

Speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit recently, Aamir Khan got candid and opened up about asking for Kiran Rao's feedback on what he lacked as a husband. “Ek mazedaar cheez hai. Hum logon ka divorce abhi hua hai aap logon ko pata hi hoga. Ek din shaam ko main baitha hua tha, maine bola Kiran, kya lagta hai as a husband mujhme kya kya kami thi? What can I improve abhi aage chalra hu life mein (I'll tell you an amusing thing. We recently got divorced, as you all know. One evening, I asked Kiran, what do you think I lacked as a husband. What can I improve on going forward)?"

Talking about Kiran's feedback, Aamir Khan said, "She said haan likho (laughs). Bakayeda mujhe points likhwaye gaye. Aap bahut baat karte hain, aap kisiko baat nhi karne dete, apne hi point pe ghuse rehte hain. Kuch 15-20 points maine likhe hue hain (She said, yes, write it down. I was made to take down all the complaints in points. 'You talk a lot, you don't let anyone else talk and keep harping on your point. I was given about 15-20 pointers)."

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao who has made a comeback as a director after the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat. Also produced by herself and Aamir Khan in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan in leading roles. The film is based on a story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues from Divyanidhi Sharma.

Laapataa Ladies is slated for release on March 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai; stars to grace Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies's premiere