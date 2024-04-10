Kiran Rao reveals how she helps her and Aamir Khan's son Azad Rao Khan manage limelight

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce in July 2021 but the ex-couple has been cordial to each other and continues to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan gracefully. Kiran recently opened up about how she and Aamir keep their son Azad away from unnecessary limelight.

Kiran Rao on helping her and Aamir Khan's son Azad regarding the limelight

During a recent interview with NDTV, Kiran Rao opened up about how she's helping her and Aamir Khan's son Azad understand the limelight and deal with it. "I have told him that if people ask you for a picture, if you are ok with it, say yes, if you are not ok with it, say no. So, when we go to airport and people want a picture with him, sometimes he says yes, sometimes he says no. We don't have paps outside the gates or wherever we go." she said.

She also mentioned that she, Aamir, and Azad are down to earth and like to have a normal life. "I walk to my local coffee shop. I have a very normal life and people are very accustomed to it and give me my space and privacy. I am grateful for that real warmth I felt living in this city but even in general, people in Bombay and Maharashtra have never had a sense of invading your privacy and they would back off when you ask them to. And that is also how Azad is."

Kiran Rao's work front

Kiran Rao recently made her comeback as a director with Laapataa Ladies. The film received huge critical acclaim as it was released on March 1. Fans are now waiting for Kiran to announce her next directorial.

Aamir Khan's work front

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is yet to announce his next film as an actor. Meanwhile, he is busy working on his films as a producer. His recent production was Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Right now, he's working on Sitaare Zameen Par, which stars Genelia Deshmukh as the lead and is being directed by RS Prasanna. The film is expected to hit cinemas on Christmas 2024.

Another highly anticipated production of Aamir is Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, along with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. It is expected to be released in cinemas on Republic Day 2025.