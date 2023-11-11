Kiran Rao says films like Kabir Singh glorify 'stalking' as wooing; says THIS about Baahubali

Kiran Rao is known for her outspoken personality and calling a spade a spade. At a recent event, the filmmaker spoke about the issues in Bollywood. One of them is films that glorify stalking as a form of wooing women, tend to do well at the box office. She also mentioned the need to have more women in difficult roles.

Kiran Rao talks about films that glorify stalking

According to The Times of India, Kiran Rao noted a report that says that “stalking as one of the most glorified forms of wooing a woman (in films) and films like that do exceedingly well." She mentioned the 2019 film Kabir Singh as an example and also talked about Baahubali.

She said, “Another very big film, which I find fascinating, was Bahubali 1 (Baahubali: The Beginning). It started off with this exciting fight sequence, where this woman is leaping from tree to tree, and she is a warrior." Rao then noted that the hero strips her "of her agency" and makes her his romantic interest. She said, "I find it fascinating. It is (one of) the biggest films of Indian cinema".

Kiran Rao on the need to have women in difficult roles

The Laapataa Ladies director also stated that we need more women in the industry, particularly in "positions that would traditionally be considered difficult roles, as women can take positions and deliver." She stated that having more women would ensure that they will take care of everyone and will ensure a safe environment.

In September, Rao had expressed her displeasure over films with 'regressive messaging' that make ‘hundreds of crores’. In an interview with Film Companion, she said that when such films work "it hurts" because the makers had the opportunity to push the needle in some direction.

Workwise, Rao's directorial venture Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival and met with a positive response.

