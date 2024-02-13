Kiran Rao says her bond with Aamir Khan goes 'beyond marital relationship'; admits they never had fallouts

Renowned filmmaker Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming directorial, Laapataa Ladies. Her ex-husband and actor Aamir Khan is also one of the producers of the film. Despite parting ways in 2021, the former couple continues to share a warm and strong bond that has a balance of love, respect, and friendship. During a new interview, Kiran opened up on her bond with Aamir and shared that they never had fallouts.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao share a bond that goes beyond marital relationship

In a new interview with Connect FM Canada, Kiran Rao emphasized her bond with Aamir Khan. She said, “It came naturally to us because we started off working together, and even after we became partners, we continued working together. We understand each other in a way that goes beyond just the marital relationship. We are creatively very close. We also share similar opinions on many issues."

Revealing how they never had any fallouts, Rao continued that they had a very familial, honest relationship and that is something that cannot be erased as it is the basis for their relationship. "We never even had any acrimonious fallouts or big fights. We just wanted to redefine our relationship. We wanted to remain a family, but not be married," Kiran shared.

The filmmaker further added that this is why they made their own rules. She also shared that relationships cannot be given social tags. She also said that it might be "unusual" for people, that two divorced individuals want to continue working together, live in the same building, have meals often, etc. but she would not have been happy if the dissolution of their marriage had resulted in the end of their relationship.

The filmmaker also mentioned that Aamir takes her opinions on cinema very seriously. “He has sought my opinion on many occasions. I suppose since we think similarly on so many levels, I have also been able to influence him. Though he’s always been the person who follows his own path, he values my opinion quite a lot. And it’s nice to hear that," Kiran said.

Kiran Rao opens up on her bond with Reena Dutta, Ira Khan, and others

During a recent conversation with The Week, Kiran Rao also opened up on her close bond with Aamir Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, their daughter Ira Khan, and other relatives. She mentioned that inclusivity comes naturally to them and it is something that they honestly didn’t have to think about.

“We also live in the same housing society. My mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena lives next door and Nuzhat (Aamir’s cousin) also lives nearby. It’s because we genuinely like each other as human beings," Kiran shared. She also added that they may have parted as a couple, but they are very much a family.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta, and he has two kids - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan - with her. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage. Aamir later got married to Kiran Rao, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation in 2021, after 15 years of marriage.

Nevertheless, Aamir and Kiran continue to work together on the professional front and their forthcoming collaboration Laapataa Ladies will be released on March 1, 2024.

