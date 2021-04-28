Kirron Kher allots 1 Cr from MPLADS for ventilators to fight COVID 19 amid her treatment; Anupam Kher reacts

Amid her own ongoing treatment for cancer, actress and MP Kirron Kher allocated Rs 1 Crore from MP Funds to PGI Chandigarh for the purchase of ventilators. Anupam Kher took to social media to laud her 'noble gesture.'

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 crisis in India, everyone is trying to help out in the way they can. Speaking of this, actor and Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher also has gone ahead and allocated funds for the purchase of ventilators for COVID 19 patients in PGI Chandigarh recently. The senior star, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, took to social media to inform everyone about her allocation of Rs 1 Crore from MPLADS to PGI Chandigarh. Husband and actor Anupam Kher expressed his own thoughts over it in a note.

Sharing the news on her Twitter handle, Kirron Kher wrote, "With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople." As soon as she tweeted, fans began thanking her. Even Anupam took to social media to laud her gesture amid her own ongoing treatment. The senior star hailed his wife's allocation as a 'noble gesture' amid her own ongoing treatment.

He wrote, "Dearest @kirronkhermp ! In this hour of need your allocation of Rs. One Crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients will really help. It is a noble gesture especially when you yourself are going through treatment. I am proud of you! May you be fully healthy very soon. #Prayers #HelpTheNeedy #Chandigarh."

Take a look:

With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/HXVk0Y8zDH — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, in a recent IG TV post, Anupam shared his wife's health condition was 'improving' and that she was in good spirits. He further urged everyone to pray for her amid her ongoing treatment. It was a few weeks back that Anupam issued a statement revealing Kirron Kher's health battle with cancer.

Also Read|Anupam Kher takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Speaks on Kirron Kher’s cancer and gives a health update

Share your comment ×