Kirron Kher asks son Sikander Kher to get married soon in an adorable VIDEO: Who will wear my sarees, jewelry?

Actor Sikander Kher’s Instagram live session on Thursday featured his mother and celebrated actress Kirron Kher. Kirron asked Sikander to get married soon so she can have a daughter-in-law to pass on her clothes & jewelry. Sikander replied to her that he will wear them. Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Kirron made an appearance in Sikander’s Instagram live and mentioned that she is feeling alright. Although she spoke of feeling cooped up from staying at home. She said, “I’m fed up of being closed up in the house, just watching TV. That’s very boring. After a while, I start switching off what I am seeing also.” Sikander cheekily responded to a comment that he looks like Karan. He said, “Mom, people say I look like you. I am so sorry,” he said. As she asked why, he said, “As in, for your sake.” She reassured him, “No, you are such a handsome man.”

Click here to see the video:

Sikander further in the chat mentioned that it is very sad that Kirron does not have a daughter. “This is so sad. I feel bad sometimes, mom, that you didn’t have a daughter. Because you have such beautiful stuff for a daughter,” he said. “I feel really bad. You are not getting married. Main kitni dafa sochti hoon ki main kya karoon, kisko doon, kaun pehnega (I often think whom I can give my things to, who will wear them),” she added.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Anupam Kher had mentioned that legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro messaged him when he learned about Kirron Kher’s health. Anupam said, “Robert had messaged me when he learned about Kirron’s health. He had also sent me a video to wish me on my birthday, and he keeps checking on Kirron’s health every few days. I had texted him after seeing his ad with Roger Federer, and in response, all he wanted to know was my family’s well-being and how Kirron was doing.”

