Kirron Kher Birthday: Anupam Kher calls wifey ‘powerhouse of talent’ in special post; Anil Kapoor wishes ‘fun-filled’ year

Kirron Kher is celebrating her 72nd birthday today and the warm wishes have started to pour in from friends, family, and admirers. The first one to fawn over is undoubtedly her husband and actor Anupam Kher, who taking to his comment section has gathered all the stalwarts of the film industry to wish the Dostana actress well.

Anupam Kher calls wife Kirron Kher ‘powerhouse of talent’ on her birthday

The video shared by Anupam Kher features some special moments of Kirron including cutouts of her achievements merged with several pictures of her with the biggies of showbiz. In a long note alongside the video, The Kashmir Files actor wished for a long, healthy, and peaceful life for Kirron. He further called her a powerhouse of talent, honesty, and human dignity.

Further in his note Anupam lauded Kirron Kher’s dedication as an MP towards the people of Chandigarh and appreciated how she faced all the challenges of life with great courage.

His note further read, “Maybe one of the only sentences you are eagerly waiting to say, ‘bas ab sikandar kee shaadee ho jaaye to main sukh kee saans le loongi (If only Sikandar gets married now, I will breathe a sigh of happiness.) May that also happen soon!” Watch the adorable birthday video here:-

Taking to Anupam’s comment section, several celebrities also extended their wishes to Kirron. Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Kiron birthday greetings & happiness always.” Actress Mahima Chaudhry shared, “A very very happy bday kiron mam,! Wishing u joy, love, good health, and lots of laughter always.”

Anil Kapoor shares a throwback picture with Kirron Kher on her birthday

Anil Kapoor shared an adorable picture of hugging Kirron captured at one of their luncheons in February this year. In his note, the Laadla actor wrote, “Have a fun-filled, happy, healthy & positive birthday and year ahead! Looking forward to being on set with you! Happy Birthday @kirronkhermp.”

On the work front, Kirron isn’t very active in cinema. She was last seen a decade ago in the Punjabi film Punjab 1984. However, she continues to be a constant judge on reality show India’s Got Talent, which Kirron signed back in 2009.

