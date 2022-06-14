Kirron Kher celebrates 70th birthday with son Sikander; Gives fans a glimpse of celebrations

Kirron Kher is an actress who is known for her acting prowess, wit and her straightforwardness. The actress has won millions of hearts with her acting skills and her Punjabi accent and sense of humour never miss a chance to entertain people. Needless to say, Kirron enjoys a massive fan following. So, as the senior actress turned a year older today, she was inundated with best wishes from fans and family. Overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Kirron took to her Instagram account and gave fans a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

To note, Kirron had stepped out for a birthday lunch with her son Sikander Kher on her special day. She shared some adorable pics with her darling son from their celebrations. In the pics, Kirron was seen wearing a white shirt with a floral print. On the other hand, Sikander looked dapper in a light green-coloured shirt as he held on to his mother. Kirron captioned the image as, “Out for lunch with my son @sikandarkher on my birthday. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and blessings. Love and warmth” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kirron Kher’s birthday celebration post:

Earlier, Anupam Kher had also penned a heartfelt note for his darling wife on her birthday. Sharing some beautiful pics of Kirron on social media, Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years”. He also made a special wish on Kirron wished as he wished their son Sikander Kher ties the knot soon.

