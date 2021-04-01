Kirron Kher diagnosed with cancer: Neetu Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty pray for her speedy recovery

As Kirron Kher is diagnosed with blood cancer, several celebrities took to social media and sent her recovery wishes.

Kirron Kher has been an iconic actress in Bollywood who is known for her carefree, happy go lucky nature and stupendous acting skills. The lady aces the art of owning the screen with every role she plays. And while it is a treat to watch her on screen, the actress recently made the headlines for an unfortunate reason as it was revealed that Kirron has been diagnosed with blood cancer. The revelation was made by her husband Anupam Kher as he released an official statement about the same on social media.

Ever since the news of her cancer diagnosis surfaced, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to send recovery wishes to Kirron. In fact, many celebs even commented on Anupam’s Instagram post. , took to the comment section of Anupam’s post and dropped a heart emoticon along with folded hands emoji. wrote, “Praying for @kirronkhermp ji s speedy recovery.” Riteish Deshmukh took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “I pray for @KirronKherBJP ji’s good health and speedy recovery.” Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Thoughts prayers and warmest wishes to the inspiring strong courageous and amazing @KirronKherBJP for a speedy recovery .... get well soon maam.”

Take a look at celebs’ tweets for Kirron Kher:

Thoughts prayers and warmest wishes to the inspiring strong courageous and amazing @KirronKherBJP for a speedy recovery .... get well soon maam — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 1, 2021

Praying for her quick recovery. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 1, 2021

Gosh! I’m sorry to hear this Anupam Sir. Wishing you and @sikandarkher a whole world of love and positivity.

To @KirronKherBJP , you’re a fighter and gosh! That smile of yours... may it be the way to your recovery.

Sending the positive vibrations to the family. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 1, 2021

I pray for @KirronKherBJP ji’s good health and speedy recovery. https://t.co/U6rZWKMF4v — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 1, 2021

Earlier, Anupam wrote, “Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart.”

