Kirron Kher prefers not showing face but feet in Sikander's video; Says 'Maine lipstick nahi lagayi'

The actress made an appearance in a new video by simply showing just her feet, expressing that her feet have gotten dark ever since her treatment started.

Actor-turned politician, Kirron Kher, has opted not to make any appearance since her diagnosis. Kirron Kher took part in a video recorded by her son, Sikander Kher, however, the actress preferred not to show her face but feet. On Thursday night, Sikander Kher shared a video on his Instagram which they recorded at home. In the video, Kirron Kher can be heard interacting with her son and husband, Anupam Kher. The actress chose to show her feet instead of her face and even said that her feet have gotten dark after undergoing treatment for cancer.

The video started with Sikander Kher recording his father, Anupam Kher who was just next to him. A cheerful Kirron Kher was also heard as she said “Hello” with her feet, as she lay on the couch. In the video, Anupam suggests Sikander to record a video with Kirron’s feet who then says, “Maine lipstick bhi nahi lagayi, mereko nahi karna”. (I haven't applied lipstick, I don't want to do.) Sikander then asks her to apply lipstick on her feet to which the actress said, “Mere paer itni kaale hogaye hai” (My feet have become so dark.)

Anupam later said, "You have noticed that when you do my live she takes over?" Kirron was heard saying, "Mujhe bohut interesting lagta hai beech m two bits daalna.” (I find it very interesting to add two bits), to which Sikander says, "Two bits toh aap daal nahi rahe ho aap sattar bits daal rahe ho.” (You're not adding two bits you're adding 70 bits.)

Anupam then said, "Have you noticed that..talk in your videos when I'm in the august company of Kirronji because there is a constant conversation happening and laughter?" She replied, "At least main haas toh rahi hun, khush toh hun bewakoofon. Thoda mereko bhi khush ho lene do (At least I'm laughing and happy. Let me also be happy)."

Sikander asks Kirron to show her ‘happiness feet’ and Anupam Kher raises his feet too, and Sikander commented, “My God that's like you guys were like a chessboard. Your white feet makes any feet look like...with his feet anybody's feet are black.” Then Kirron said, “Mine have become so black. Mine have become very black after the treatment.”

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma. Anupam Kher took to his Twitter and addressed the matter.

Credits :Sikander Kher Instagram

