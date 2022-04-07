Kirron Kher reunites with Jaya Bachchan at the Parliament; Fans hail them as 'two successful women'

Jaya Bachchan and Kirron Kher, Bollywood's top veteran actors got reunited in a recent Parliament session. While Jaya Bachchan is a member of Rajya Sabha since 2004, Kirron is a Lok Sabha member and a member of Parliament from Chandigarh. Actress Kirron Kher recently shared a picture of the two from their meet-up session on social media. Sharing the adorable picture, the actress wrote, "Wonderful to meet Jaya Bachchan after so long in Parliament."

In the picture, Kirron Kher can be seen donning a white kurta and specs, while Jaya Bachchan is seen donning a yellow cotton saree which she accessorised with a chain necklace and a bindi on her forehead.

Take a look at the picture from their happy reunion:

Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya, who was last seen in a guest appearance in the movie Ki & Ka, will be soon making her comeback with Karan Johar's directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

While Anupam Kher's wife Kirron is currently judging a reality show India's Got Talent. Apart from Kirron, Badshah, Shilpa Shetty, and Manoj Muntashir are the other three judges on the show. Last year, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer. After which she underwent treatment while her son Sikander kept her fans updated about her health. The actress has finally resumed work after taking a break from the show for her treatment.

