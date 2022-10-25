Kirron Kher roasts Karan Johar; Calls him ‘anarkali’ in video from Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash

After a gap of two years, Bollywood’s Shahenshaah Amitabh Bachchan hosted a lavish Diwali bash at his residence last night. The star-studded bash saw celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Kapoor and many others in attendance. Kirron Kher and Karan Johar, who have worked together on the reality show India’s Got Talent, reunited at the bash last night, and they engaged in some fun banter that we got to witness, courtesy of KJo’s Instagram.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar shared a reel on Instagram, and it shows Karan Johar teasing Kirron, making fun of her outfit choice. In turn, Kirron Kher poked fun at KJo’s fashion sense, and jokingly called him ‘Anarkali’. The video shows Karan recording Kirron, and begins by him asking Kirron, “Aren’t we late for Karwa Chauth?” Kirron is seen wearing a red salwar suit. Kirron then roasts his fashion and says, “You shut up. Tu jo ye anarkali ban ke aaya hua hai na, thodi der me mujra andar hone wala hai.”

Kirron Kher then made fun of how Karan Johar walks, and said, “Jitni nazakat tum me hai, itni kisi aurat mein nahi hai yahaa pe.” Karan, however, was unfazed, and he said, “I have a feeling that my outfit has a lot of texture, and embroidery it’s beautiful. I think what you are wearing is a little bit seen.” Kirron replied that her outfit has been especially woven for her, so it isn’t ‘seen’ at all. The two then joked about each other’s personalities, and Kirron said, “Much better than yours, everybody knows it. Even you know this.” Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “The OG #TOODLES @kirronkhermp is back!!!” Take a look at the hilarious video below.